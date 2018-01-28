The trophy was sweet for Roger Federer after he won a 20th major at the Australian Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images The roof was closed at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne due to extreme heat. PAUL CROCK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Federer was in form early on against Marin Cilic, breezing in the first set. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images But Cilic hung on early in the second and the 2014 US Open winner claimed the second-set tiebreak to level. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images The third set resembled the first. Federer coasted on serve and earned the lone break. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images But Cilic didn't go away, forcing a fifth set. GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images That's when the pro-Federer crowd got even louder. PAUL CROCK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Federer saved two break points to start the set, then broke immediately. That was that. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images An emotional Federer wept during the trophy presentation. SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images And then it was time for more pictures. He's been in that position 20 times now in grand slam finals. Pat Scala/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images Prev Next