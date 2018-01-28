GOP and Dems emphasize compromise in forging immigration deal

Washington (CNN) Members of both political parties are emphasizing a need for compromise on immigration negotiations, amid pressure to reach a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The calls for compromise follow the White House's proposed immigration framework, which would give 1.8 million undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. In exchange, the White House wants $25 billion for border infrastructure and technology, more funds for personnel, and an end to family migration beyond spouses and minor children.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CNN's "State of the Union" that the so-called "common sense coalition" (a bipartisan group of senators who helped end the government shutdown earlier this month) will be meeting this week to discuss an immigration deal.

"I think all of us realize that it's going to take compromise on this issue for us to get something done and to protect the Dreamer population, which is certainly a goal of mine," Collins said. "But I think the President is also right about border security, that we do need to beef up our border security."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, a member of the coalition, called the White House framework a "breakthrough" and a "credible proposal."

Read More