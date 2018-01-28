Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested during protests

(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested during anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow on Sunday, with other rallies set to continue nationwide.

"I've been detained. This doesn't matter. Come to Tverskaya (Street). You are not going there for me, it's for you and your future," Navalny tweeted after his arrest.

Navalny earlier said police forced their way into his office Sunday morning, hours before the protests were due to take place.

Navalny, a longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, broadcast live video of police entering his Moscow office.

CNN reached out to the Moscow police, but they said they "have no information regarding the raids."

The incident came as Navalny called for nationwide protests and for supporters to boycott presidential elections, set to take place March 18.

A Russian police officer stands outside Alexei Navalny's Moscow office on Sunday.

Navalny said police sawed through the door of the office's studio during a YouTube broadcast.

"In order to take down our broadcast, the police cut out the door to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) office, and then began to saw the door to the studio right in the middle of broadcast," he said in a Facebook post.

"Do you know the formal reason? Dmitry Nizovtsev, the host, was accused of planting a bomb (without actually going off air, we must assume), and it was necessary to cut the doors asap in order to find this bomb.

"And then they detained him. Watch it, it's a good example of what the Russian police has become."

Service members gather at Triumfalnaya Square ahead of an opposition rally calling for a boycott of March 18 presidential elections.

Eight staff members of Navalny's Moscow offices were detained in the raid, part of 90 people arrested across the country, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

They included the head of Navalny's Moscow headquarters, Nikolay Lyaskin, who was grabbed by police on his way out of the office, according to Navalny press secretary Kira Yarmysh.

One protester in Moscow brandishes a placard saying: "Demand lawful election."

Navalny urged supporters to join the protests later Sunday.

"I am proud of all those who joined us today in any capacity: from Magadan to Sochi. From the FBK office to the headquarters in Kemerovo. From Krasnodar to Yakutsk, where the meeting took place at -40. These are real citizens," he said in a Facebook post.

"Be real citizens. Go out to the demo in your city."

Navalny's weapon of choice

The biggest protests are expected to take place in Moscow and St. Petersburg, yet there has so far been no mention of the demonstrations on Russian state TV.

Instead, Navalny and his supporters have turned to YouTube to get their message out, with over 43,000 people watching his live feed as of Sunday morning.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Navalny, Russia's best-known opposition leader, was barred from running in the upcoming elections after a 2017 criminal conviction for embezzlement.

Critics say the case against the 41-year-old was politically motivated.

In an exclusive interview with CNN at his Moscow headquarters last week, Navalny accused the Putin administration of being "built on corruption" and warned of growing impatience for political change.

"Putin has been in power for 18 years now," he said. "People are not ready to wait another six years, then another six, then another."

The Kremlin has rejected allegations of widespread high-level corruption and has condemned Navalny as a dangerous influence whose calls for protests could plunge Russia into chaos.