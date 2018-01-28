Kendrick Lamar: The political performer we need

(CNN) In 2016, rapper Kendrick Lamar electrified the audience and set Twitter on fire with a powerful, political performance at the Grammys.

Two years later, he opened the awards ceremony and did the same thing.

The Compton, California native is the reigning prince of hip hop and the Wizard of Woke (if you don't know what "woke" means, Google it).

Note that his single "Alright" is considered by many to be one of the anthems of the Black Lives Matter movement, with his lyric "we gonna be alright" a popular chant during marches.

When Lamar performed it at the 2016 Grammy Awards, along with his single "The Blacker the Berry," he started out in shackles as part of a chain gang and segued into a giant bonfire, all while powerfully rapping about the black experience in America.