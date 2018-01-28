(CNN) James Corden is hosting the Grammy Awards for a second time, but his previous stint as emcee of the music industry's most prestigious event hasn't helped his confidence.

"Everybody else said no," Corden quipped about returning as host, while talking to CNN in advance of the ceremony on Sunday. "That's the only conclusion I can come to."

The late-night host appeared calm and ready, but said he was fighting a bad case of nerves.

"I'm nervous everyday. I'm never not nervous. I'm going to be biting my nails into oblivion," Corden said.

Corden, like many artists on the Grammy red carpet, wore a white rose on his lapel, symbolizing his support for the Time's Up campaign against sexual misconduct across industries.

