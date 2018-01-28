(CNN)Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:
Record of the year
"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"The Story of O.J." -- Jay-Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars *WINNER
Album of the year
"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
"Melodrama" - Lorde
"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars *WINNER
Song of the year
"Despacito"
"4:44"
"Issues"
"1-800-273-8255"
"That's What I Like" *WINNER
Best new artist
Alessia Cara *WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best pop solo performance
"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" - Kesha
"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
"What About Us" - Pink
"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Best pop duo/group performance
"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man *WINNER
"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best rock performance
"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen *WINNER
"The Promise" - Chris Cornell
"Run" - Foo Fighters
"No Good" - Kaleo
"Go To War" - Nothing More
Best rock album
"Emperor Of Sand" - Mastodon
"Hardwired...To Self-Destruct " - Metallica
"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" - Nothing More
"Villains" - Queens Of The Stone Age
"A Deeper Understanding" - The War On Drugs *WINNER
Best rap performance
"Bounce Back" - Big Sean
"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
"Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best rap album
"4:44" - Jay-Z
"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
"Culture" - Migos
"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator
Best country song
"Better Man"
"Body Like A Back Road"
"Broken Halos" *WINNER
"Drinkin' Problem"
"Tin Man"
Best country album
"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" - Little Big Town
"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Best rap/sung performance
"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best comedy album
"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart