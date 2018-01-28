Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:17 PM ET, Sun January 28, 2018

Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28. Many attendees wore white roses to support Time&#39;s Up, a campaign against sexual misconduct and gender inequality being spearheaded by more than 1,000 women in entertainment.
SZA
Childish Gambino
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Lana Del Rey
Janelle Monae
Gary Clark Jr.
Cardi B
Sarah Silverman
Host James Corden
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
Nick Jonas
Hailee Steinfeld
Katie Holmes
Camila Cabello
Miley Cyrus
Anna Kendrick
(CNN)Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
    "The Story of O.J." -- Jay-Z
    "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
    "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

    Album of the year

    "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
    "Melodrama" - Lorde
    "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

    Song of the year

    "Despacito"
    "4:44"
    "Issues"
    "1-800-273-8255"
    "That's What I Like"

    Best new artist

    Alessia Cara *WINNER
    Khalid
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Julia Michaels
    SZA

    Best pop solo performance

    "Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
    "Praying" - Kesha
    "Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
    "What About Us" - Pink
    "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER

    Best pop duo/group performance

    "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
    "Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
    "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man
    "Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

    Best rock performance

    "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
    "The Promise" - Chris Cornell
    "Run" - Foo Fighters
    "No Good" - Kaleo
    "Go To War" - Nothing More

    Best rock album

    "Emperor Of Sand" - Mastodon
    "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct " - Metallica
    "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" - Nothing More
    "Villains" - Queens Of The Stone Age
    "A Deeper Understanding" - The War On Drugs

    Best rap performance

    "Bounce Back" - Big Sean
    "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
    "Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

    Best rap album

    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
    "Culture" - Migos
    "Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
    "Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator

    Best country song

    "Better Man"
    "Body Like A Back Road"
    "Broken Halos"
    "Drinkin' Problem"
    "Tin Man"

    Best country album

    "Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
    "Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
    "The Breaker" - Little Big Town
    "Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
    "From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton

    Best rap/sung performance

    "PRBLMS" — 6LACK
    "Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
    "Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
    "Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
    "Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott