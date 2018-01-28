CNN 10 - January 29, 2018

Breaking News

January 29, 2018

While U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for his first State of the Union address, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are debating his proposal to reform the country's immigration system. While part of Europe struggles under heavy floods, part of Africa struggles with severe drought. And while 3D printers find new uses in construction, a U.S. university is exploring their role in cooking.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
