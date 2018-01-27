(CNN) Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was sworn in for a second term on Saturday in the country's capital, Tegucigalpa, as protestors outside the inauguration ceremony challenged the legitimacy of his election.

The ceremony at the Tiburcio Carias Andino national stadium took place under heavy security, and police in riot gear outside the stadium used tear gas to control protestors.

Army soldiers and riot police clashed with protestors outside of the second inauguration of President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Saturday.

The administration of Hernández has also been dogged by allegations of corruption and drug trafficking.

In his inauguration speech, Hernandez said he was "ready to listen to any proposal without barriers because that is what dialogue is about, which will lead us to reconciliation and the healing of the Honduran people."

Read More