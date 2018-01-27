Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A student suing to stop prayers in her school. A 12-year-old determined not to become a child bride. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:
To pray or not to pray?
The word of God appears to be welcome everywhere in Webster Parish, Louisiana. So when a student sued to stop prayers in school, the community was stunned.
#MeToo in the courts
In a system where judges police fellow judges, a CNN investigation finds those who are accused of misconduct rarely face judgment themselves.
She's only 12 but her father is already planning her wedding
More than two-thirds of Yemeni girls are married off before they reach 18. Halima is determined not to be one of them.
The last American slave ship?
A wreck found in a delta on Alabama's coast may be the answer to a mystery that has baffled scholars for more than 150 years: the long-lost Clotilda, the last known slave ship to bring captive Africans to the US.
Actor: I'm a DACA recipient. Please don't deport me.
Bambadjan Bamba, who appears on NBC's "The Good Place" and in the upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther," writes that DACA was a dream come true for him. But now his status in the US, along with so many others, is in jeopardy.
Opinion: If you're still crying over 'This Is Us,' you're not alone
Jane Carr writes that the viral and visceral reaction to "This Is Us" is a timely reminder that television and other forms of storytelling can help us mourn, connect with each other and redefine ourselves.