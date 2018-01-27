Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) A student suing to stop prayers in her school. A 12-year-old determined not to become a child bride. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed amid a busy news week:

To pray or not to pray?

#MeToo in the courts

She's only 12 but her father is already planning her wedding

More than two-thirds of Yemeni girls are married off before they reach 18. Halima is determined not to be one of them

The last American slave ship?

A wreck found in a delta on Alabama's coast may be the answer to a mystery that has baffled scholars for more than 150 years: the long-lost Clotilda, the last known slave ship to bring captive Africans to the US.

Actor: I'm a DACA recipient. Please don't deport me.

Bambadjan Bamba, who appears on NBC's "The Good Place" and in the upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther," writes that DACA was a dream come true for him. But now his status in the US , along with so many others, is in jeopardy.

Opinion: If you're still crying over 'This Is Us,' you're not alone