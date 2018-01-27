Van Jones: Trump so far is 'a tale of two presidencies'

(CNN) President Trump's second year is "a tale of two presidencies," Van Jones said Saturday in opening his new CNN show, arguing that while "our economy is coming up, ... our society is coming apart."

"Things are actually better than many Trump supporters had hoped -- and worse than many Trump opponents had feared," he said. "You have to admit it: The economy is doing pretty well, so far, under Trump."

"Many had predicted a stock market meltdown if he won. But the reverse happened," Jones, who is also a CNN political commentator, continued. "Trump continued Obama's bull market -- and accelerated it. Now my 401(k) looks amazing! Unemployment numbers, which were falling under Obama, are still dropping. The tax cut made a lot of people happy."

Trump's supporters, Jones said, certainly have a lot to be "both relieved and even excited about."

However, he noted, "record numbers of Americans live in daily outrage and fear about what this President is doing to us."

