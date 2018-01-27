Van Jones: Trump so far is 'a tale of two presidencies'

(CNN)President Trump's second year is "a tale of two presidencies," Van Jones said Saturday in opening his new CNN show, arguing that while "our economy is coming up, ... our society is coming apart."
"Things are actually better than many Trump supporters had hoped -- and worse than many Trump opponents had feared," he said. "You have to admit it: The economy is doing pretty well, so far, under Trump."
"Many had predicted a stock market meltdown if he won. But the reverse happened," Jones, who is also a CNN political commentator, continued. "Trump continued Obama's bull market -- and accelerated it. Now my 401(k) looks amazing! Unemployment numbers, which were falling under Obama, are still dropping. The tax cut made a lot of people happy."
Trump's supporters, Jones said, certainly have a lot to be "both relieved and even excited about."
However, he noted, "record numbers of Americans live in daily outrage and fear about what this President is doing to us."
Controversies spur 'madness,' Jones says
"We have a Commander-In-Chief who picks fights with truth-seeking journalists, his own FBI agents and football players, ... who bungled a chance to stand up forcefully to Nazi terrorists, a President who still demonizes immigrants and��who has left hundreds of thousands of American citizens in Puerto Rico without electricity -- STILL!" the CNN host said.
Continued Jones: "A President who causally threatens to start a nuclear war, who dismisses the climate crisis. A President who wanted an accused pedophile in the US Senate -- and who allegedly gave hush money to a porn-star mistress."
President Trump, he said, "creates so many controversies every day that nobody can even keep up anymore."
The result of this "madness," Jones argued, is a divided country in which "half of us can barely speak to the other half, half the time."
'Understanding the whole picture'
Jones said his new bimonthly show is "designed to pop the bubbles we've all been living inside so you can get better insight into how your fellow Americans really feel."
"You can't understand politics today without understanding the whole picture, from media and culture at the highest levels to grassroots movements at the deepest levels, from the women of #MeToo to the white supremacists who call themselves the 'alt right,'" he said.
"I am a believer," Jones said, "that no one person, party or candidate has all the answers."