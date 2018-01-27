Attorney General to investigate 'every corner' of Michigan State University

(CNN) A special prosecutor will investigate Michigan State University "from the president's office down" over how former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar could have sexually abused girls and young women for nearly 20 years without university action, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Saturday.

The investigation began last year, Schuette's office said, but the scope and makeup of the probe wasn't announced until Saturday.

"My department ... will find out who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," Schuette said.

"No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off limits."

The investigation will be led by retired Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth , assisted by the director of the Michigan State Police, Col. Kriste Etue, who said she will help determine whether crimes were committed.