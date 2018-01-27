(CNN) Hip-hop star Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter says he doesn't think Colin Kaepernick needs to worry about his next NFL role.

"Would you rather be playing football, getting your head dinged in, or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life?" he told CNN's Van Jones on the premiere of his program, " The Van Jones Show ," airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

"We confuse the idea of having a job with fulfilling your purpose," he added.

Some teammates followed and in November, they, too, began to kneel during the anthem. The protest then spread to other teams, with both black and white players taking a knee.