Caroline Wozniacki with the Australian Open trophy. <br />She won a dramatic final...
SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Wozniacki came out firing and especially with her forehand, building a 5-2 lead.
GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
But Halep stormed back to force a tiebreak in Melbourne.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Wozniacki gained the advantage by winning the tiebreak though.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
The rallies in the intense heat were breathtaking.
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Halep needed a medical timeout in the second set but rebounded.
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
She won the second set before the heat rule came into effect.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
The wait was on to see who would win their first major.
GREG WOOD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Halep had the momentum when leading by a break at 4-3 in the third.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
But after a medical timeout for Wozniacki, she won the last three games to open her grand slam account.
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/AFP/Getty Images