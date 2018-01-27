Story highlights Wozniacki wins 7-6 3-6 6-4

Match lasted just under three hours

Wozniacki will be the new No. 1 in rankings

Halep loses third grand slam final

(CNN) The wait is over for Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki won her first grand slam title when the Dane beat Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 in an epic Australian Open final Saturday that featured the world's two highest ranked players.

Wozniacki will now replace Halep as the world No. 1 when the new rankings are released Monday, the first time she will have held top spot since 2012. And she is the first Dane to capture a grand slam singles title.

The 27-year-old was so nearly out of the tournament in the second round, trailing 5-1 in a third set to Jana Fett and having to save a pair of match points.

Wozniacki trailed by a break deep in the third set, too, against Halep before claiming the final three games.

