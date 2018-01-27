(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from January 21 through January 27.

President Donald Trump traveled to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum amid a report at home that he had tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump delivered a speech to world leaders Friday, pushing his "America first" message, and did not address the report in his remarks. When asked by reporters about it, he dismissed it as "fake news."

Mueller is investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia for 2016 election meddling as well as possible obstruction of justice charges against the President.

"We have trade with Rwanda and just general, I would say, great relationships," Trump said. "It's an honor to have you as a friend."

The House and the Senate voted Monday to end the government shutdown, extending funding for three weeks, following a deal reached between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell regarding immigration.

Although Trump did not play a public part in the negotiations over the weekend, he signed a bill Monday night ending the shutdown following a a nearly three-day deadlock.

Here, Trump talks on the phone in the Oval Office on Saturday to receive updates from Capitol Hill on shutdown negotiations.

Even though Vice President Mike Pence received a warm welcome from Israeli officials, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet with him in protest of the Trump administration's decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Amid boisterous protests, Israeli-Arab members of parliament were escorted out by security as Pence delivered a speech to Israeli lawmakers Monday.

Before making a surprise trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, first lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust," said Trump in a statement released following her visit. "Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength and love. My heart is with you, and we remember."

East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN that the first lady canceled her trip to Davos because of "scheduling and logistical issues."

The reason for Trump's Florida trip was not immediately clear and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin backed off his claim that a reference made between two FBI employees of a "secret society" is evidence of an anti-Trump plot.

The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee told CNN Thursday that "it's a real possibility" that the reference could have been said in jest.

Republicans have seized on the exchange between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok, which was sent after the 2016 presidential election, as potential evidence of an anti-Trump bias at the agency.

Trump, who is set to pitch his controversial immigration plan during his upcoming State of the Union speech, addressed new American citizens in a taped video shown at a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

Trump touted his "really great relationship" with British Prime Minister Theresa May after the two leaders met at the World Economic Forum on Thursday in Davos.

"The Prime Minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don't necessarily believe that, but I can tell you I have a tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the job she's doing and I think the feeling is mutual," Trump said.

A message in the snow is seen outside the helicopter landing zone for the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, January 26.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska helps his daughter, Alexandra Sasse, 14, with her algebra homework during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.

Trump holds up a copy of the Swiss newspaper Blick as he arrives at the Congress Center on the last day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, January 26.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is reflected in a teleprompter as he delivers remarks during the annual winter meeting of the US Conference of Mayors at the Capitol Hilton on January 25 in Washington. Flake spoke during the conference's Childhood Obesity Prevention Awards luncheon, which was sponsored by the American Beverage Association, whose members include producers and bottlers of soft drinks, bottled water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. The non-partisan conference of mayors from cities with populations of 300,000 or larger meets in Washington each year.

John R. Lausch Jr., the new US attorney for the northern district of Illinois, responds to a question during a meeting with reporters Wednesday, January 24, in Chicago. Lausch said Trump never tried to speak to him before nominating him for the position and told reporters he was not given any instructions by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to change the priorities of the office.

People look out at the Statue of Liberty from the Staten Island Ferry as it stands in New York Harbor at sunset on January 23 in New York. The national landmark only briefly closed because of the government shutdown, which has temporarily been resolved.