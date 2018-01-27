Paris remains on flood alert as River Seine rises

Paris (CNN) Paris remained on flood alert Saturday after the swollen River Seine burst its banks, leaving streets flooded and forcing one wing of the famous Louvre Museum to close.

The Seine burst its banks this week when water levels reached just over 5 meters (17 feet).

There were fears the water could peak at 6.2 meters Saturday, but after it stopped raining Friday, the French meteorological service Meteo France said that was unlikely.

The peak is forecast to be between 5.8 and 6 meters over the weekend, according to CNN's French affiliate BFMTV. That's lower than the last serious flooding in June 2016, when water levels reached 6.1 meters and riverside museums were forced to move artwork from their basements.

Walkways by the River Seine are flooded and many trees are partially submerged.

Water levels by the central Austerlitz bridge had reached 5.7 meters Saturday morning, according to the official Vigicrues flood monitoring website.

