(CNN) Gunmen opened fire early Saturday at a party in the northeastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing at least 14 people, including eight women, public security officials said.

Armed men stepped out of a vehicle and sprayed the partygoers with bullets, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat.

The killings at the club appeared to be planned, an official says.

Police arrived at the scene on the outskirts of Fortaleza, a popular tourist city, shortly after midnight Saturday, the public security agency said.

One suspect was in custody, said Andre Costa, the state secretary for public security. He said the slayings appeared to be planned.

"You see this all over the world, situations where people kill 50 people, 60 people in a nightclub," Costa told reporters. "It's this kind of thing that happens even in countries like the United States."

Read More