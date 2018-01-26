Is solar power shining again in the UK?

(CNN) In December 2011, BP shut down its solar energy arm, BP Solar, claiming the business could not make any money.

Fast forward six years, and the oil and gas giant has once again thrown its weight behind the power of the sun. Last month, it announced a $200 million stake in a company called Lightsource, Europe's largest solar development company.

BP's investment marked a move back into a renewable energy sector it had all but forgotten.

"We believe the low-carbon transition is real, it's happening, and we have a dual mission here: providing the energy the world needs in the way that it wants," said Dev Sanyal, BP's CEO of Alternative Energy for BP. "As you look forward, you're also seeing solar becoming the fastest part of the energy complex."

Sanyal said BP's investment would help Lightsource expand worldwide and it comes during a time of explosive growth for the solar industry. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global solar capacity has more than tripled between 2012 and 2016, and grew by nearly a third in 2016 alone. Today, solar energy employs more people in the United States than oil, coal and gas combined, according to the Department of Energy.

