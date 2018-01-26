He'd bake muffins for the homeless and now it's turning into a national movement

(CNN) When Jacob Kaufman first stumbled upon the art of muffin baking, he never imagined he'd turn into the "Muffin Man."

"I was just looking for a easy breakfast for my mornings before work," Kaufman told CNN.

It was sundown after Yom Kippur, and Kaufman was standing in his uncle's kitchen watching him whip up a creamy, muffin batter. Kaufman had never made muffins before, so he decided to give it a try. He found a recipe online, and voila. A dozen apple cinnamon muffins were made.

Kaufman's first batch of muffins were apple cinnamon.

Later, as he walked down the streets of San Francisco, he noticed a few people who were homeless and offered some of his muffins.

The second week, he made two dozen. By the time he made it to work, Kaufman was out of muffins.

