Michigan State students march for sexual assault survivors

EAST LANSING, Michigan (CNN) Students at Michigan State, where former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his sexual assault victims, rallied for a planned march Friday night in support of the survivors of sex abuse.

Hundreds gathered at a campus landmark known as the Rock where they would hear speakers before marching to the university's administration building.

Gretchen Witmer, a Democratic candidate for governor, will speak, march organizers said on Facebook.

Kiah Manthei, who held a sign that said, "Hear. Believe. Support," told CNN she was there to support women who have gone through what no one should endure.

"It's unacceptable and the administration here needs to take accountability for what has happened," she said.

