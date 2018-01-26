Dad saw his son's socks as he raced to school shooting -- and knew it was bad

Story highlights Brian and Teresa Cope arrive just in time to say goodbye to their son Preston

Preston Cope, 15, was among two students killed in Kentucky school shooting

(CNN) Brian and Teresa Cope dropped everything and dashed to Marshall County High to get their boy when they heard about this week's school shooting.

They arrived just in time to say goodbye to their son Preston, 15, who was gravely wounded in Tuesday's shooting at the Benton, Kentucky, school.

"There's so many obstacles that could have prevented me from getting there," Brian Cope told The Louisville Courier-Journal.

"I could've been in a wreck. I could've had a flat tire, anything. But I'm firm in my faith that God guided us safely through all of that to get us there, so we could speak to our baby and just let him know we loved him."

A shooter killed Preston Ryan Cope and Bailey Nicole Holt, also 15, and wounded others.

Read More