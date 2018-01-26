(CNN) Harvard's famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals student theater troupe will allow women to be cast in productions for the first time since it began staging student-written theater 174 years ago.

The famously irreverent troupe, which claims to be the oldest theater troupe in the United States and the third-oldest in the world, made the announcement Thursday during its annual Woman of the Year celebration, which honored the actress Mila Kunis.

While women have been allowed to participate in the group behind the scenes, only men have performed on stage until now. The announcement, made by Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Amira T. Weeks, was met with loud applause and cheers from the crowd gathered.

"With no further fanfare, the graduate board of the Hasty Pudding Institute has determined that, commencing with the 2019 Hasty Pudding Show, that Hasty Pudding welcomes women to audition for roles in the show," Weeks read in a letter from the graduate board.

The Hasty Pudding Institute was founded in 1795 as a social club and boasts five US Presidents among its members, according to the group's website

Read More