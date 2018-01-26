Japan unveils lion-like mascots for 2019 World Cup

Story highlights "Ren-G" unveiled as official mascots

Japan hosts Asia's first rugby World Cup in 2019

(CNN) For a sport renowned for bruising runs and thumping tackles, the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan are on the softer side.

Described as mythical, lion-like creatures that "bring happiness and ward off evil," "Ren" and "G" -- together known as "Ren-G" -- were unveiled Friday as the tournament's official mascots.

The winning design was chosen from around 50 entries and similar depictions are seen throughout Japanese culture.

The pair, which have long, flowing manes, white fur and button noses, were filmed dancing and passing a rugby ball at the official unveiling.

"Ren-G" are both genderless and, according to the Rugby World Cup website , their purpose is to "spread the spirit of rugby from Japan to Asia and to the rest of the world ... Sometimes they will jump into cyberspace to meet and interact with people around the world."