Trump takes salesman's pitch to Davos

Davos, Switzerland (CNN) President Trump will wear his salesman's hat on Friday during his address to a den of the world's power players, hailing America's economic success from his first year in office rather than using the platform to chastise globalization.

Executives, entrepreneurs, and political leaders gathered at this mountainside village have been awaiting Trump's remarks to the World Economic Forum with a sense of dread, fearing he'll use the platform to shame global elites in the same manner he railed against them during his populist presidential campaign.

But a senior White House official tells CNN that the President will instead tout the commercial benefits of his "America First" agenda -- a climate of competitive taxes and relaxed regulations -- far more than dwelling on the philosophical aspects of his American First mantra.

"This speech will tout the extraordinary success of Trump's economic model and explaining to this crowd how it's working on trade, the economy and taxes," the official said.

It will be a prelude, of sorts, to part of the President's first State of the Union address next week in Washington.

