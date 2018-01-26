Trump expresses openness to shifting DACA deadline

Story highlights The White House released its framework for immigration reform Thursday

Trump said he didn't think Democrats would shut down the government again

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is expressing openness to shifting his self-imposed deadline on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while also predicting the government won't shut down again.

"We want to do what's right and we're going to do what's right, and we're going to solve the DACA problem. And I don't think the Democrats would want to pull another shutdown," he told CNBC in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that aired Friday morning.

"But we'll get it solved. And if we need a little more time, we'll take a little more time. I want to get the problem solved correctly," he added.

DACA protections for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US illegally as children are set to expire March 5.

In September, the Trump administration formally announced the end of the DACA program and called on Congress to find a permanent legislative solution. But Congress has since struggled to find a bipartisan compromise.

