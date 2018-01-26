Trump says he would apologize for retweeting far-right British group

(CNN) Donald Trump said he would apologize for retweeting a series of posts by a UK far-right group, saying he didn't know who they were at the time.

In November the US President retweeted three inflammatory videos posted by the deputy leader of ultra-nationalist political group Britain First, purportedly showing Muslims assaulting people and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Speaking to British broadcaster ITV in an interview broadcast Friday morning, Trump said he "knew nothing" about the group and didn't want to be involved with them.

"It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islam terror, this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror," he added. "If you're telling me they're horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologize if you would like me to do that."

"I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody," Trump said.