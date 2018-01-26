Story highlights Trump and Schumer met last week to negotiate before the government shutdown

Schumer said the two had cheeseburgers for lunch

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he insisted top White House adviser Stephen Miller be kept out of a recent White House meeting with President Donald Trump as they tried to reach a deal on immigration to avoid a government shutdown.

"I said if you're going to have Stephen Miller there or somebody like that, it's not going to work," Schumer said in an interview with The New York Times' podcast "The Daily" that was published Friday.

"And (Trump) agreed," the New York Democrat said.

Miller is one of the administration's most conservative voices when it comes to immigration. Miller's role in immigration discussions has been criticized by other senators, including the No. 2 Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, who said last week that "any attempt to kill immigration reform probably has Miller's fingerprints on it."

Schumer said he and Trump spent an hour and a half "on the parameters of what could be a great deal for him and I think for the Dreamers," referring to the undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.

