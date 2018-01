(CNN) Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that a New York Times story was "totally irrelevant" because President Donald Trump "actually didn't fire" special counsel Robert Mueller.

Scaramucci was responding to reports that the President called for Mueller's firing last June.

The New York Times first reported the story Thursday evening, citing four sources. The President never went through with the order, according to the Times report, because White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit instead of carrying it out.

"He may have had a conversation about firing the guy and then made the decision not to fire the guy. The guy is still in place, Chris, you can't say that he fired him," Scaramucci said on "Cuomo Prime Time" on Thursday.

