Does the State of the Union speech matter in the age of Trump?

(CNN) President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday is the next chapter in his saga. Commentators will ask many questions: What will the President lay out as his agenda for the coming year? Will he stay away from some of the controversial topics of the past few months or will he take a deep dive into the subject matter sure to rattle the legislators who are watching him live in the chamber? How will the Democrats watching react?

All of these are important questions, but the truth is that the State of the Union address doesn't really matter that much anymore. It is not the kind of galvanizing national event that it once was. The speech is not what it used to be, and neither is the audience.

Sure, the speech is still a focusing event in Washington that dominates discussion for a few days, and it is the kind of speech that tens of millions of people are likely to see.

But the notion that this event will have a huge impact on the political dynamics shaping Washington or really tell us much about where the President is going this year are far-fetched. We tend to hugely exaggerate the way in which one presidential speech can move public opinion, alter the contours of congressional politics or guide the behavior of the commander in chief in the months after it has been delivered.

And in our short-attention-span culture, the news tends to move onto a new subject within days if not hours. In the scramble to feed the 24-hour news cycle, reporters tend to look for the next big story and each moment in any presidency tends to fade pretty fast.

