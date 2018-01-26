They were murdered for the crime of trying to keep children healthy

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Murdered in plain sight for the "crime" of working to keep children healthy.

Healthcare professionals in the town of Quetta, who thought they might have seen the end of bloodshed, now have witnessed even more tragedy.

Pakistani volunteers transport the body of a polio worker from a hospital following an attack by gunmen in Quetta on January 18, 2018.

Community health workers risk their security to protect their nation's children from polio. And their government must do more to protect them. Those who go out each day to give drops that immunize children from one of the world's most wretched diseases cannot be an endangered species, hunted like animals by militants who would see their life-saving work extinguished. They deserve their nation's protection and the respect of the entire world.

Words alone will not shield them: vigilance and protection are required. And that includes a government that guarantees their safety.

Pakistan's prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, condemned the recent murders, releasing a statement that says , "Polio teams are rendering a huge national service to save our children from the crippling disease. Attack on these dedicated workers, risking their lives for their nation, is an attack on our future."

Yet the words are unlikely to convince militants in the five Baluchistan provinces where the anti-polio campaign is underway, or in Quetta, the provincial capital. Pakistan's push to end polio has faced opposition from militants who argue that immunization is a foreign plot that leads to sterilization of children.

That opposition seemed to have been brought under control, local officials say, by a local community education campaign. The chairman of the Pakistan Polio Plus Committee told reporters that for years "we didn't have any incidents. So the security instructions get shelved and people start taking it easy. It's like when it's raining you open the umbrella. And then when it stops raining you close it. It's human error."