(CNN) At least 30 refugees and migrants drowned off the coast of war-torn Yemen after their boat capsized amid reports of gunfire being using by traffickers, the United Nations said Friday.

The overcrowded boat, which had more than 150 Somalis and Ethiopians on board, left from near the city of Aden on Tuesday headed across the Gulf of Aden toward Djibouti, said the UN's International Organization for Migration, citing survivors.

JUST WATCHED Yemen ravaged by years of war and famine Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Yemen ravaged by years of war and famine 04:03

"The vessel is believed to have been operated by unscrupulous smugglers who were attempting to take refugees and migrants to Djibouti, while also trying to extort more money from these refugees and migrants," an IOM statement said.

"The boat capsized amid reports of gunfire being used against the passengers."

About two-thirds of the passengers were Ethiopian and a third were Somali, the IOM said. It and partner organizations have been helping survivors with food, water and medical help.