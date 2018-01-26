Flu slams schools, shuttering some

Story highlights Schools around the country are closing because children and teachers are sick with flu

(CNN) Flu is hitting the country hard, especially in schools. There's no official tally, but there are reports of closures of a day or more in at least a dozen states because so many students and teachers are ill.

The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in suburban Chicago is one of them. For the first time in its 30-year history, the Aurora school closed for almost a week due to the flu. On Friday, January 19 there were 25 students who stayed out of class due to flu-like symptoms. By Monday, 88 students were sick and 23% of the faculty were sick with flu-like symptoms, too. Since the school is a residential campus for 10th, 11th and 12th graders, and since the illness spread so rapidly, school officials decided to close its campus, under advisement of the local hospital and health department. The students, who come from counties all over the state, were sent home as a preventive measure. Classes are expected to start again on January 29.

Due to high level of influenza cases, IMSA will close today Jan 22 and reopen Monday, Jan 29. https://t.co/JeItgmqilO — IMSA (@IMSA_) January 22, 2018

"We all wanted to nip this in the bud before it got worse," said Tami Armstrong, the school's director of public affairs. The cleaning crew, however, did not get the week off. In fact, they got extra work, having to wipe down all the hard surfaces in the dorms and academic buildings to prevent further spread of the flu.

The Illinois school is not alone.