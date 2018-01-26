Story highlights Challenger astronaut and teacher Christa McAuliffe's lessons will finally be filmed in space

International Space Station astronauts will carry on McAuliffe's lessons

(CNN) Christa McAuliffe never got to realize her dream of teaching from space.

The 37-year-old social studies teacher from Boston was selected above nearly 11,000 educators as the primary candidate for the first Teacher in Space Mission. Her application stated, "I watched the space program being born, and I would like to participate." She was going to film lessons in space that could reach classrooms across the country.

McAuliffe's hopeful quest to become the first American civilian in space captured the nation, and they all tuned in to watch her reach the stars. The day of the launch, she said, "imagine a history teacher making history."

Her family was in the stands at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, three miles from the launch pad. Her students watched from an auditorium at Concord High School in Concord, New Hampshire. She beamed and waved at the cameras before boarding the shuttle. None of them knew that their last glimpse of her would become a final goodbye.

The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launching on January 28, 1986, taking McAuliffe's life and that of the six astronauts aboard: Commander Francis R. "Dick" Scobee, Pilot Michael J. Smith, Mission Specialists Judith A. Resnik, Ellison S. Onizuka and Ronald E. McNair and Payload Specialist Gregory B. Jarvis.

Space Shuttle Challenger crew members (Back, L-R) Mission Specialist Ellison S. Onizuka, Teacher-in-Space participant Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Payload Specialist Greg Jarvis and mission specialist Judy Resnick. (Front, L-R) Pilot Mike Smith, commander Dick Scobee and mission specialist Ron McNair.

