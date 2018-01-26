Story highlights Spencer shared the story at Sundance

Chastain has been championing women in Hollywood

(CNN) According to Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain isn't just talking about pay disparity in Hollywood -- she's doing something about it.

Spencer appeared recently on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "Women Breaking Barriers" panel at the Sundance Film Festival and shared a story about how her costar in "The Help" stepped up to help her make more on a new film.

The pair are appearing together in an upcoming comedy and Spencer said last March their talk turned to the lack of pay equality for women in Hollywood.

The Academy Award-winning actress said she and Chastain were talking passionately, "dropping F bombs" and all, about the need for women to be paid as much as their male counterparts.

"I said, 'But here's the thing, women of color on that spectrum, we make far less than white women,'" Spencer recalled. "So, if we're gonna have that conversation about pay equity, we gotta bring the women of color to the table."

Read More