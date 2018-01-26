US, South Korea to resume military exercises after Winter Olympics end

(CNN) Joint military exercises involving tens of thousands of troops from the United States and South Korea are to be resumed later this year following their earlier postponement for the Winter Olympics, a South Korean defense official said Friday.

The exercises, codenamed Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, are carried out annually in March and April, usually drawing a fierce response from the North Korean regime.

"Though it is too early to disclose the exact date and size of the planned joint exercises, they will be carried out after the Olympics," Choi Hyun-soo, spokeswoman for the Ministry of National Defense told reporters.

The 2018 Winter Olympics close at the end of February while the Winter Paralympics wrap up with a closing ceremony on March 18.