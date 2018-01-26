Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)The judge in the Larry Nassar case has no time for the convicted sexual predator. A school bus slides down an icy hill. Here are some of the top videos of the week that you don't want to miss.
A letter draws gasps
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read and dismissed a letter recently written by the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor before sentencing him up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse. The letter "tells me you still don't get it," Aquilina told Nassar, tossing the letter.
Bus loses control
A Massachusetts woman captured video of a school bus losing control and sliding backward on an icy hill. The bus took out a mailbox and collided with a car stranded on the ice.
Don Lemon points to Trump on press attacks
CNN's Don Lemon calls out President Donald Trump over his repeated attacks on the press after reports that the FBI arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill CNN employees, citing "fake news."
Congressman calls accuser his 'soul mate'
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reacts to a letter that US Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pennsylvania, wrote to a female aide who accused him of sexual harassment in which he called her his "soul mate."
SAG host pokes fun at first lady
While hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kristen Bell took an apparent dig at first lady Melania Trump, who has said that combating cyberbullying would be her key focus during her time in the White House.