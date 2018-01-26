Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) The judge in the Larry Nassar case has no time for the convicted sexual predator. A school bus slides down an icy hill. Here are some of the top videos of the week that you don't want to miss.

A letter draws gasps

JUST WATCHED Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it 02:16

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read and dismissed a letter recently written by the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor before sentencing him up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse. The letter "tells me you still don't get it," Aquilina told Nassar, tossing the letter.

Bus loses control

JUST WATCHED School bus loses control, slides down icy hill Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH School bus loses control, slides down icy hill 00:49

A Massachusetts woman captured video of a school bus losing control and sliding backward on an icy hill. The bus took out a mailbox and collided with a car stranded on the ice.

Read More