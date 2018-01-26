(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN.
-- President Donald Trump denied that he tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last June, calling the latest development in the tightening Russia investigation "fake news."
-- Trump brought his "America First" message to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, seeking to divert the spotlight from the latest Russia probe developments. Read his full speech here.
-- The US economy grew 2.3% in 2017. But it's still below the 3% target Trump has set for his first term.
-- Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 campaign who had been accused of sexual harassment, The New York Times reported.
-- Flu season is continuing to ravage the US and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it hasn't even hit its peak. Seven more children have died, bringing the total to 37.
-- Michigan State University's athletic director retired, the latest in the fallout from Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young girls and women.
-- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he insisted that top White House adviser and immigration hardliner Stephen Miller be left out of a White House immigration meeting with Trump.
-- The Trump administration announced fresh sanctions against Russia for its occupation of Crimea and ongoing violence in eastern Ukraine.
-- A number of State Department employees say they've been put in career purgatory because of their previous work on policy priorities.
-- Shares of Wynn Resorts plunged more than 10% after a Wall Street Journal story detailing numerous allegations against founder and CEO Steve Wynn.