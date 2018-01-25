The home battery that stores renewable energy

(CNN) Throughout the German countryside, the evidence of an energy revolution is becoming part of the scenery. Wind turbines dot the hillsides and solar panels can be seen on the roofs of even the most rural farmhouses.

Though renewable energy is on the rise, a significant challenge has always been finding ways to store it on days when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow. In the small Bavarian town of Wildpoldsreid, technology company Sonnen is creating a battery that not only stores residential renewable energy, but allows users to even trade their excess energy with others.

"The specialty about Sonnen is that we provide homes with battery storage systems and make them more or less independent by connecting them to a virtual power plant called the Sonnen Community," says CEO Christoph Ostermann.

Last year the company started selling their batteries to homeowners who do not have access to renewable energy collection devices such as wind turbines and solar PV systems. By decoupling the place of production and the place of consumption, Ostermann says more people in urban areas can begin using more renewable energy, even if they don't produce it themselves.

"The energy world is becoming more and more decentralized and digitalized," he says, "and our aim at the end of the day as a company is to provide, clean and affordable energy for all."

