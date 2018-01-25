Manhunt underway for suspects in fatal shooting of Colorado deputy

(CNN) A Colorado deputy was shot and killed Wednesday night after chasing the suspect of an assault call, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

One man has been arrested but officials said a manhunt is underway for two other suspects.

Deputies had been chasing the man in an "assault in progress" call about 7 p.m. (local time) when they followed him behind a home in Thornton, Colorado -- a city in the Denver metropolitan area.

When deputies approached the man, he pulled out a handgun, firing at them and hitting a deputy in the chest, said Adams County Special Deputy Amanda Overton.

"It is with incredible sadness that we report that our deputy was transported and pronounced dead at the hospital," the Adams County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

