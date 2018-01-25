US Park Police fired 9 times, killing motorist, video shows

Story highlights The officer-involved shooting took place in Virginia in November

Victim's family claims he was unarmed and officers were "over-aggressive"

(CNN) Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have released dashcam footage of an officer-involved shooting in a bid for "transparency."

The video, from the evening of November 17, 2017, shows a police chase that ends with US Park Police (USPP) officers firing nine shots into a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver, Bijan Ghaisar, 25, died 10 days later in a hospital.

The dashcam footage was not made public until this week, when Fairfax County Chief of Police Edwin C. Roessler Jr. released it. The video was captured by a Fairfax County police vehicle as the Fairfax officer provided backup to federal police during the chase.

The case has been turned over to the FBI.

"As a matter of transparency, to all in our community, especially the Ghaisar family, and as the administrative custodian of the video, I am releasing the in-car video of the US Park Police shooting," Roessler said in a statement Wednesday. "The video does not provide all of the answers. However, we should all have confidence in the FBI's investigation of this matter as I know it will be thorough, objective and professional."

