Temporary execution stay for Alabama inmate who lawyers say is not competent

US Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has issued a temporary stay in the case of an Alabama death row inmate who is set to be executed Thursday evening. The execution of Vernon Madison is to held held off "pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court," says an order signed by Thomas.

Alabama is set to put to death on Thursday night an inmate whose lawyers say his dementia prevents him from remembering the murder he was convicted of committing decades ago.

Vernon Madison, 67, has been convicted three times in the 1985 shooting of Mobile Police Cpl. Julius Schulte, who was responding to a April 1985 domestic disturbance call. Madison, who was on parole, sneaked up behind Schulte and shot him twice in the head, according to court documents. He also shot his girlfriend, who survived her wounds.

