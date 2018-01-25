spc Open Court Marin Cilic_00002220.jpg
Story highlights

Cilic beats unseeded Edmund 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2

The Croatian beat Rafael Nadal in the quarters

Cilic to meet either Roger Federer or Hyeon Chung Sunday

CNN  — 

Already South Korea’s first grand slam quarterfinalist, the “Professor” is now the nation’s first ever semifinalist after dispatching the controversial figure of Tennys Sandgren 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena.

Despite losing to Chung, Djokovic came away impressed.

As good as Cilic was performing against Nadal – and he was – without the injury it was difficult to see the 2014 US Open champion overcoming the Spaniard.

But it is not like Cilic hasn’t experienced health woes on court himself. Last year an injured foot in the Wimbledon final greatly hindered a crestfallen Cilic and he was barely able to test Roger Federer.

He could get another crack at Federer Sunday, as the defending champion and 19-time grand slam winner will be expected to beat the exciting but inexperienced Hyeon Chung of South Korea in Friday’s second semifinal.

READ: Chung beats Djokovic

“I had … one amazing experience in a final and one not so amazing,” said Cilic, who beat Federer en route to his US Open crown. “So I had both emotionally great and not great.

“I think it’s gonna help me to stay focused on what I have to do. Now I have two days off. It’s slightly different of the routine that I had during all the tournament, but I have to stay focused mentally and to be ready from the first point on the final.

“It’s big motivation for me to play that final and obviously to win, and I’m feeling really good with my game, and so hopefully I can have a great match and also great energy on the court.”

Cilic (left) eased past Edmund to make his first Australian Open final.
Cilic (left) eased past Edmund to make his first Australian Open final.
SAEED KHAN/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

First for Federer

All the time Edmund spent on court during the grand slam fortnight – he contested two five-set matches and a pair of four-setters – might have caught up with the world No. 49. His forehand lacked its customary punch. Edmund went off court for a medical timeout to end the first set, the reason unknown. He didn’t elaborate when he spoke to reporters.

But after the 23-year-old felt he received a bad call from chair umpire John Blom early in the second set he became reinvigorated.

Edmund desperately needed to claim the second set to have any chance of registering a second consecutive win over a top-10 player but his hopes vanished when Cilic grabbed the tiebreak. The third set was a mere formality.

Kyle Edmund played in his first grand slam semifinal.
Kyle Edmund played in his first grand slam semifinal.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Still it was a memorable Australian Open for Edmund, who landed in a first grand slam quarterfinal and was Britain’s most successful player in the absence of the injured Andy Murray and with Johanna Konta ousted in the second round.

“There’s something, but whatever,” Edmund said when asked if there was an injury issue. “It’s unfortunate. It happens. I’m definitely disappointed about it, but yeah, it’s one of those things where I have to look at the whole week.

“Making semifinals of a grand slam is definitely something that I can be very happy with and really take that forward, yeah, just take that forward with me and build from it for sure. I mean, take belief and confidence from it.”

READ: Halep's great escape

READ: Halep’s great escape

The top two women in the rankings – Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki – will do battle in Saturday’s final after they won their semifinals at Melbourne Park in contrasting fashion earlier Thursday.