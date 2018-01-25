What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) It started with a sideswipe and ended with a direct message.

Serena Williams has taken to Twitter to confront US tennis player Tennys Sandgren demanding that he make an "apology" following media scrutiny of his Twitter account which suggests he is sympathetic to alt-right views -- a charge he denies.

Early on Wednesday, Williams had tweeted "turns channel" when TV coverage of Sandgren's quarterfinal match was about to start.

Turns channel — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 24, 2018

Williams then returned to Twitter later in the day to address Sandgren directly.

@TennysSandgren I don't need or want one. But there is a entire group of people that deserves an apology. I cant look at my daughter and tell her I sat back and was quiet. No! she will know how to stand up for herself and others- through my example. ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/im2NhoMdN4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 24, 2018

