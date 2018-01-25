Trump touts 'really great relationship' with UK's May

Story highlights "The feeling is mutual in liking each other a lot," Trump said

Trump and May held a bilateral meeting in Davos, Switzerland

Davos, Switzerland (CNN) President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has a "really great relationship" with his British counterpart denying his ties with Prime Minister Theresa May are strained.

"The feeling is mutual in liking each other a lot," Trump said at the end of their talks in Davos. "We are on the same wavelength in every respect."

Trump said that US-UK trade would increase under his watch, even as the United Kingdom works to orchestrate its withdrawal from the European Union.

"We're starting that process pretty much as we speak," Trump said.

He said the US and Britain are "tied at the hip" militarily and share the "same ideas and same ideals."