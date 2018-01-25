TBT: What do Kennedy and Trump have in common? Current events

(CNN) A January 25 presidential news conference touched on atomic weapons, Cuban-American relations, electoral reform and trade. But it wasn't President Donald Trump at the podium -- it was President John F. Kennedy. This news conference occurred almost six decades ago, in 1961. The more things change, the more they stay the same, am I right?

There was a time where inadvertent statements were correctable and their consequences were topics of concern? What a time to be alive!

It's almost eerie how many of the same issues are still presenting themselves today. If Trump did a news conference today, you could probably swap out Russian President Vladimir Putin's name with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's and ask almost all of the same questions

For example: "Under what conditions would you consider reopening diplomatic relations with Cuba, and are you considering such a step now?"

"We are not considering such a step, at the present time," Kennedy replied in part.

Kennedy even addressed the classic Q&A problem: "That is a statement, really not completely a question."

Looking back, the final question might give you shivers.

"Without being morbid, have you given any consideration to the problem which President Eisenhower resolved with his vice president; that is, the problem of succession in the case of injury, illness or some incapacitation? Have you thought of some agreement with the vice president, such as your predecessor had, or some other?"

"Yes -- well, I haven't developed that at this present time, though I do think that President Eisenhower's decision was a good one, and I think it would be a good precedent. Nothing has been done on it yet, but I think it would be a good matter which we could proceed on," Kennedy responded.