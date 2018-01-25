Former Trump campaign aide leaving drug office after questions about credentials

Story highlights "Mr. Weyeneth has decided to depart ONDCP at the end of the month," Shah said

Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency in October

Washington (CNN) A former Trump campaign official who rose to a senior position with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy despite his lack of experience will step down at the end of the month, a White House official tells CNN.

The departure comes after a Washington Post investigation found that Taylor Weyeneth , a 24-year old former Trump campaign employee, had misrepresented his credentials, including his level of education and work at a New York law firm.

"Mr. Weyeneth has decided to depart ONDCP at the end of the month," Raj Shah, principal deputy White House press secretary, said Thursday.

Weyeneth's rapid rise inside the White House office tasked with combating the nation's opioid epidemic , something Trump has personally said he is committed to, raises questions about the office's influence inside the West Wing and ability to coordinate the administration's response to the epidemic.

Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency in October and reaffirmed that classification earlier this year. Trump, during an event announcing the epidemic, said "we can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic."