Rep. Patrick Meehan will not seek re-election

He maintains he was not unfaithful to his wife

(CNN) Republican Rep. Patrick Meehan, under fire for using taxpayer money for a payment to a former staff member after a sexual harassment accusation, says he will not seek re-election, Speaker Paul Ryan's office confirms.

Ryan's office confirmed to CNN that the speaker was informed of Meehan's decision after a letter was sent to Meehan's campaign chair. The Inquirer and Daily News obtained a copy of a letter Meehan wrote to his campaign chairman Thursday.

"After consultation with my wife Carolyn and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the 7th Congressional District in 2018," he wrote, according to the reports. "Today I communicated the same to the office of Speaker Paul Ryan."

Meehan called the controversy a distraction and said he needed "to own it because it is my own conduct that fueled the matter," according to the reports.

The National Republican Congressional Committee released a statement on the decision as well, calling the situation "disappointing."

