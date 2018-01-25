One number that should worry Dreamers and their allies

(CNN) In the aftermath of their abortive effort to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by instigating a government shutdown, Democrats on Capitol Hill are scrambling to reload -- and reassess their limited leverage -- ahead of the next funding deadline, on February 8.

For DACA recipients, immigration activists and allies dedicated to preserving or codifying the program, the postmortem also requires confronting some frank and unnerving new numbers.

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, 78% of Democrats say the shutdown was "unnecessary," with only one in five calling it a "necessary" step. Overall, 84% of voters said it was unnecessary.

The bottom line, as framed by recent polling, is this: When considered on the merits, DACA remains wildly popular with Americans. But its standing plummets when pitted against the prospect of a government shutdown.

Which is more important... avoiding a shutdown or continuing DACA? A majority of Americans says it supports keeping the government open over finding a solution for the DACA program. Avoiding a shutdown 56% Continuing DACA 34% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% Source: CNN poll conducted by SSRS, Jan. 14-18, 2018. 1,005 adults, ±3.7% pts.

The indications were there last week. As noted in a CNN poll released Friday, just hours before the shutdown -- a survey that found 84% would like to see the program continue , with strong support across partisan lines -- only 34% prioritized DACA over a functioning (in the most modest sense) federal government.

