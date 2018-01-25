Notes in mistaken Manafort filing may show partial legal strategy

(CNN) Paul Manafort's attorneys appear to have mistakenly made public some of their notes about a strategy they may use to attack Robert Mueller's special counsel office.

The one page of bullet points and sentence fragments, titled "DOJ, OSC AND THE PRESS" sketches a connection between information obtained by both Mueller's office and the Associated Press, alleging an exchange of information.

The rogue note was attached to an apparently unrelated court filing Wednesday afternoon that asks the judge overseeing Manafort's criminal case to consider a change to proposed deadlines.

Manafort is also suing Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Justice Department for overreach in their investigation into possible Russian collusion related to the Trump campaign.

Included in the defense attorneys' formal motion was a third page, of notes -- descriptions of a subpoena and seizure warrant, Associated Press stories about Manafort, his company and his work related to Ukraine, and a reporter's contact with a Manafort spokesman, Jason Maloni.

