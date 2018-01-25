Breaking News

Notes in mistaken Manafort filing may show partial legal strategy

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 12:39 AM ET, Thu January 25, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Paul Manafort walks outside the William B. Bryant US Courthouse Annex on October 30, 2017 in Washington,DC. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy and money laundering after the Justice Department unveiled the first indictments in the probe into Russian election interference. Manafort, 68, and business partner Rick Gates, 45, both entered not guilty pleas in a Washington court after being read charges that they hid millions of dollars they earned working for former Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Paul Manafort walks outside the William B. Bryant US Courthouse Annex on October 30, 2017 in Washington,DC. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy and money laundering after the Justice Department unveiled the first indictments in the probe into Russian election interference. Manafort, 68, and business partner Rick Gates, 45, both entered not guilty pleas in a Washington court after being read charges that they hid millions of dollars they earned working for former Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Manafort sues Mueller over Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Paul Manafort's attorneys appear to have mistakenly made public some of their notes about a strategy they may use to attack Robert Mueller's special counsel office.

The one page of bullet points and sentence fragments, titled "DOJ, OSC AND THE PRESS" sketches a connection between information obtained by both Mueller's office and the Associated Press, alleging an exchange of information.
The rogue note was attached to an apparently unrelated court filing Wednesday afternoon that asks the judge overseeing Manafort's criminal case to consider a change to proposed deadlines.
Mueller set to question Bannon on Flynn and Comey
Mueller set to question Bannon on Flynn and Comey
Manafort is also suing Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Justice Department for overreach in their investigation into possible Russian collusion related to the Trump campaign.
    Included in the defense attorneys' formal motion was a third page, of notes -- descriptions of a subpoena and seizure warrant, Associated Press stories about Manafort, his company and his work related to Ukraine, and a reporter's contact with a Manafort spokesman, Jason Maloni.
    Read More
    One part of the note describes how Maloni turned over two memos from Paul Manafort to the Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov as part of a subpoena. The note then says, "memos received by Maloni from the AP," suggesting that documents obtained by the special counsel's office ended up in the Associates Press' hands.
    Manafort, Gates trial could come days before midterm election
    Manafort, Gates trial could come days before midterm election
    Further down, the note describes how the Associated Press reporter saw electronic files from Manafort's company on a hard drive. An employee of Manafort's company allowed the reporter to see a copy of the hard drive, the note said. The government then seized that hard drive, the note said.
    The exchange of information, according to the note, culminated with an Associated Press story in April 2017 that asserted Manafort received two "off-the-books" payments from a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine for which he consulted. His nine criminal charges, to which he's pleaded not guilty, relate to some of the work and payments Manafort received from the Ukrainians.
    The ledger described here led to Manafort's departure from the Trump campaign in 2016.
    Maloni and Kevin Downing, Manafort's lead attorney, declined to comment Wednesday. The lead reporter on the April Associated Press story, Jack Gillum, who now works for The Washington Post, declined to comment. An attorney for Akhmetov didn't immediately respond to a request for comment